Roberta "Bert" Kay Salyer, 68, of Yorktown passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Originally from Arcanum, Ohio, Bert spent years as a dedicated Navy wife. She worked as a civil servant for both the Navy and the Department of the Army for 37 years before retiring to spend time traveling with her husband Mike, gardening, and enjoying her precious grandchildren. Bert was an extraordinary woman of many talents. She was kind and caring and always looked for the good in people. Bert was the perfect life partner for Mike and the best Mom and Grandma that a family could hope for. To her, family is everything. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Beulah "Boots" Hathaway and step mother Marjorie Hathaway. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael Salyer, their children Chad and Bethany, their spouses Claudia and David, grandchildren Mason, Clare, and Paul, and her sisters Sherry Ryan, Sandy Robinson, and Gail Dynes.



Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Bert's life for family and friends will be postponed until it is safe to gather.



