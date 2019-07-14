Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Williamsburg Church of Christ
Roberta Vaughn Brown Obituary
Roberta Vaughn Brown, 93, of Williamsburg, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 8, 2019, surrounded by family. A Homegoing Service will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Williamsburg Church of Christ, where she was a member. Mrs. Brown may be viewed from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
