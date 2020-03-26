|
|
Robertha Carolyn Robertson Edwards, 90, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Robertha was a member of First Gravel Hill Baptist Church for over 62 years where she served on many ministries. A true lover of Sunday school she attended regularly. During the summer programs at First Gravel Hill she volunteer her services in the kitchen cooking. She also cooked for the after school program. She was also a member of The United Order of Tents Lilac 212.
Her survivors include her four daughters: Brenda A. Edwards Dorsey (Douglas); Vergena S. Edwards Harper (Jerome); Karen A. Edwards Bowden (Larrine) and Johnette D. Edwards. Grandchildren and a sister Virginia Robertson Peoples, A host of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held 12pm Saturday March 28, 2020 at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Viewing will take place Friday March 27, 2020 from 4-7pm at Shivers Funeral Chapel. For more information please visit:
shiversfuneralchapel.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020