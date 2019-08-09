Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Robin Reese Whorley


1955 - 2019
Robin Reese Whorley Obituary
Robin Reese Whorley, 63, of Lanexa, VA passed away on August 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dora Whorley.

Robin worked as a meat- cutter at Ukrops and Food Lion. He was a member of the Conservation Park of VA. His hobbies included skeet shooting, fishing, jeeping, hunting, travel, going to the beach, and history.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Whorley; daughters, Regina Lukens (Randy), Sara Whorley (fiancé, Jeff Norton), Trina Fountain (Chris Helmer), Georgia Boyko (Richard Cox); grandchildren, Tanner Lukens, Joelle Lukens, Jenna Lukens, Savannah Norton, Virginia Fountain, Chas Fountain, Alexis Boyko, Anthony Boyko, Jackson Mason, Joesph Mason; sister, Rebecca Hatton (Mike); niece, Ellie; and mother-in-law, Peggy Barbour.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 1pm to 3pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188. The Service will follow at 3pm.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2019
