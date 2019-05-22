|
|
Rodney C. White III, 83, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019. A native of Poquoson and a resident of Surry, Rodney was a retired Ferry Boat Captain on the Jamestown Ferry and a Deacon and member of Surry Baptist Church .Preceded in rest by his wife, Mary Anne White, Rodney is survived by his children, Diane, Debbie, Cindy, Rhonda and Courtney; sister, Nina Hitt; brother, Donald White; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.A service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the home of Nina and Woody Hitt, 107 Whitehouse Dr. Poquoson. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019