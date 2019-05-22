Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney C. White III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney C. White III Obituary
Rodney C. White III, 83, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019. A native of Poquoson and a resident of Surry, Rodney was a retired Ferry Boat Captain on the Jamestown Ferry and a Deacon and member of Surry Baptist Church .Preceded in rest by his wife, Mary Anne White, Rodney is survived by his children, Diane, Debbie, Cindy, Rhonda and Courtney; sister, Nina Hitt; brother, Donald White; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.A service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the home of Nina and Woody Hitt, 107 Whitehouse Dr. Poquoson. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now