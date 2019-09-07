|
Rodney Dean Massie, 58, of Newport News, VA, passed away, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Rodney was born December 19, 1960 in Newport News, VA to Samuel and Beulah (Campbell) Massie. He graduated from Menchville High School and continued his education at Virginia Polytechnic University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree as a Civil Engineer. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy, commissioning through the Officer Indoctrination School into the Civil Engineer Corp. Rodney served from 1984 to 1991 and continued on as an engineer in the Virginia area with various civilian and government contracted companies. Rodney enjoyed spending time at the beach, fishing with his beloved family members and friends. He cherished his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, where he loved to visit whenever possible. Rodney was loved by all that knew him.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Sherry Massie; his two sons, Samuel and Bennet Massie; his brother, Samuel Massie; his stepdaughters, Krystal Shannon and Jackie Cassidy; his grandchildren, Royce, Sophie and Ryder Shannon and newborn, Isaac Massie. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sharon Massie in 2018.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 7, 2019