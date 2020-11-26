1/1
Rodney Dozier
{ "" }
On November 19, 2020 our beloved Rodney Dozier (Dozier Concrete Contractor) a loving husband and father went to be with the Lord at the age of 67. He leaves behind a loving wife Ernestine Dozier of over 40 years.

A viewing will be held Friday November 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A celebration of his life service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 28 at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117. www.smithbrothersfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Lawrence Jr Blizzard
November 25, 2020
My dearest Uncle Rodney. I will miss your infectious laugh and jokes, and the many conversations we had.

We thank you and Aunt Ernestine for all of the love you gave Michelle throughout her last years with us. She and many others in our family who have passed are awaiting your arrival.

My mother Winnie Dozier loves you so much also and will miss you dearly. Our love and prayers to Aunt Ernestine during these difficult times. We love you so much and pray for comfort for her.

Your niece Yvette Dozier
Yvette Ingram
Family
November 24, 2020
Uncle Rodney l will miss your infectious smile and the way you made me giggle silly every time I was in your presence, and thanks for all!! The ice cream when I was a kid you will forever be in my heart. Also, aunt Ernestine I pray God give you comfort in the mist of these difficult days and know that my uncle loved you dearly and #OutLoud❤

Praying for our entire family ❤

Shirl&Barry Gary
Shirl M Gary
Family
November 24, 2020
Cuz I will never forget you ❤ The short time I spent with you and Ernestine I really enjoyed getting to know you and Leon ❤ You will forever be in my heart ! RIP Love Joyce Bracey
Joyce Bracey
Family
November 24, 2020
Uncle Rodney you will be missed, prayers and condolences go out to the entire family; I will miss your hearty laugh, although I can still see it now, your kindness and generosity will also be missed. Rest in Peace good sir. Mrs. Dozier (Ernestine), I pray that God comforts you in this time, and I will continue to keep you uplifted in prayer. I leave you with this verse.
John 16:22 - So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.
DeJuan Cuffee
Family
November 24, 2020
Comfort Planter
Constance Dozier
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Leroy & Monica Williams
Friend
November 24, 2020
Mrs. Dozier & Family,
Please accept my deepest condolences on Dozier's passing. He was a funny, caring & kind spirit who loved his queen Mrs. Dozier with all his heart. Dozier lived & breathed for his queen & always spoke fondly of her. May God comfort & keep you during this difficult time. I'll be keeping you uplifted in prayer.
Kisha Blizzard
Friend
