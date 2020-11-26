My dearest Uncle Rodney. I will miss your infectious laugh and jokes, and the many conversations we had.
We thank you and Aunt Ernestine for all of the love you gave Michelle throughout her last years with us. She and many others in our family who have passed are awaiting your arrival.
My mother Winnie Dozier loves you so much also and will miss you dearly. Our love and prayers to Aunt Ernestine during these difficult times. We love you so much and pray for comfort for her.
Your niece Yvette Dozier
