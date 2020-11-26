Uncle Rodney you will be missed, prayers and condolences go out to the entire family; I will miss your hearty laugh, although I can still see it now, your kindness and generosity will also be missed. Rest in Peace good sir. Mrs. Dozier (Ernestine), I pray that God comforts you in this time, and I will continue to keep you uplifted in prayer. I leave you with this verse.

John 16:22 - So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.



DeJuan Cuffee

Family