Rodney Edwin Stallings, 72, resident of Suffolk, VA, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Hampton to the late Thomas J. Stallings and Lena Massey Stallings Huskey.
Rodney was an Army Veteran of Vietnam Conflict. He was a retired Construction Supervisor for Dominion Power after 34 years. He was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church and of Chancel Choir and a Trustee Emeritus. Rodney was a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Anne Burgess Craig Stallings, his children, Christopher B. Stallings (Lorri), Melissa S. Howerton (Mike); stepdaughter, Melissa C. Thomas; grandson, Cole Howerton; step grandchildren, Marshall, Hutton, Adeline, Maisie, Clementine and Paisley Thomas; siblings, Thomas H. Stallings (Ginny) Yvonne S. Metzdorf (Jerry), L. Joseph Stallings and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Sheena Laine and Rev. Doris B. Madison in Magnolia United Methodist Church, 1764 Wilroy Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 AM. Private interment will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made out to Magnolia UMC or 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019