Rodney Gene Cash
1964 - 2020
Rodney Gene Cash, retired civil engineer, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 56 in his home in Lowesville, VA.

Rodney was born in Hampton, on April 29, 1964, to Gene and Betty Cash. He graduated from Central Virginia Community College in 1994, earning a degree with honors in Technical Engineering. He later worked for the City of Lynchburg Engineering Department serving his community for over a decade. Rodney married the love of his life, Becky Lynn Dunn Cash, in October 1994. On April 23, 1995 and May 09, 2003, he welcomed his son and daughter respectively, both the light of his life.

Rodney was a devoted father, a history enthusiast, and a weapon & relics collector. When it came to firearms, he was a walking encyclopedia. Rodney was not only passionate with his collection, he possessed a wealth of knowledge ranging from their history and war related origins, to cleaning and proper care. He was enthused to share his love with many, especially the youth of the next generation.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife of 26 years, Rodney is survived by his brother, Lewis Cash (Wife Oliva), and his children, Travis and Rebekah Cash.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Theodore and Mary Cash, and Marion and Effie Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Virginia Youth Sports Association, mailed to the attention of VYSA, 10 Stirrup Court, Hampton, VA 23664.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA 22967
(434) 277-5194
Memories & Condolences
