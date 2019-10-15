Home

Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA 22968
(434) 985-2620
Rodney Ricketts
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanardsville United Methodist Church
25 Court Square
Rodney Harold Ricketts


1945 - 2019
Rodney Harold Ricketts Obituary
Rodney Harold Ricketts of Stanardsville, VA passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born on October 22, 1945, in St. Petersburg, FL, he was the son of the late Harold DeLeon Rickets and Jean Sanders Ricketts. Moving with his parents to Tampa, he graduated from H. B. Plant High School in 1963. Rodney continued his education at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA where he received his Bachelor's ('67) and Master's ('69) degrees in Aerospace Engineering.

In 1968, Rodney began his professional career at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, TX and later joined Vought Hampton Technical Center in Hampton, VA. His 28-year career with NASA Langley Research Center commenced in 1977. Upon retirement from NASA in 2005, Rodney and Chee left their home in Poquoson and moved to Greene County, VA. In recent months, Rodney resided at The Village at Gordon House in Gordonsville, VA.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Caroline "Chee" Ricketts; cherished daughter Michelle Evans and son-in-law Travis Evans of Gaithersburg, MD; brother Chester Earl Ricketts and sister Jill Elaine Ricketts, both of Tampa, FL; and Marjorie Sanders Preston, his maternal aunt, of Clayton, GA.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 am at the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, 25 Court Square.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, or .

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, VA is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019
