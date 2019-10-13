|
Rodney Keith Rudge, 58, passed early Saturday morning at home surrounded by family. Born November 3, 1960 in Belhaven, NC the family grew up in Chester, VA then relocated to Lake Gaston, NC where Rodney's interest in cars and boating grew into a passion. He became owner of a chain of Burger Kings from Roanoke Rapids to Richmond and Hampton, VA with another restaurant in Williamsburg. He retired early and continued to collect mid-century classic cars while residing in the Seaford and York County area. Rodney was a constant source of laughter and friendship to thousands.
Rodney is survived by his spouse Sharon Rudge; mother Nancy Keech Rudge of Grafton, VA; sister Laurie Ann Rotchford of Raleigh, NC; son Brandon Rudge and spouse Heather of Houston, TX; daughter Emily Rudge of Seaford, VA; two grandchildren Ryker Rudge and Kinsley Rudge-Harberts; one niece and one nephew.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. A continuing celebration of Rodney's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Marlbank Farm Clubhouse 115 Old Landing Rd Yorktown, VA 23692. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to St. Judes. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019