On November 8, 2019 Rodney K. Squibb, known by many as Admiral Squibb, departed this life at the age of 91.
He was born on January 13, 1928 to parents, Glen and Elma Squibb on a family farm near Morton, Minnesota. In his early years, he grew up tending the farm between studies with his 7 siblings. In October 1945, at the minimum age of 17½, Rodney was intent on joining the United States Navy where he would serve for the next 44½ years. He is believed to be the first Supply Corps officer to serve in every Navy rate and rank from seaman to rear admiral. Rodney is the only Supply Corps officer to achieve Flag rank through the Seaman to Admiral Program. He reached the mandatory retirement age of 62 in January 1990 and retired on February 1. Rodney had worked for 16 Supply Corps Flag officers and 11 line Flag officers during his career. At his retirement, he was awarded a gold star in lieu of a fourth Legion of Merit.
Outside of his very impressive career and devotion to his country, Rodney was a true family man. In 1951, while working in Chicago, IL, he met a young woman, Lavada Carpenter. They fell in love and were married March 21, 1954, welcoming two children, Mark and Sandy, in the years to come. Rodney credited his wife as the number one reason behind his career success. They shared 58½ years of marriage until her passing in 2012. He was the kind of man who never missed a birthday and was always there to see that those he cared about were okay. Throughout his life Rodney was always greatly looked up to as one of the most knowledgeable, honest, and hardworking people in the room. His love and mentorship were felt deeply by his family, co-workers, and friends throughout the years in his many great teachings. He was a mentor, a friend, but most importantly, he was a great guy. He will be dearly missed as the world shines a little less without his presence.
Rodney is preceded in death by his wife, Lavada; parents, Glen and Elma; and seven older siblings. He is survived by his son, Mark Squibb; daughter, Sandra Copland (Albert); granddaughter, Abigail Copland-O'Hare (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Ava O'Hare and Adrian O'Hare.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park, with military honors.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019