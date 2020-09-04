Rodney Meaco Lyon, 53, of Williamsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, 28 August 2020.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his life partner, Erica Donaldson; one daughter, Kiana Lyon, and two sons, Christopher Lyon, Darien Donaldson; two brothers, Steven Wilson, Timothy Lyon (Lakeesha); four sisters, Melissa Lyon, Reneé Brown (Kenneth), Barbara Lyon, and Kinesha Lyon (Jamal); and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and many caring friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 pm on Sun, Sep 6, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th ST., NN, VA 23607 with the Rev. Morris Randall officiating. Family and friends are to assemble at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home by 11:45 a.m. Viewing for Mr. Lyon will be held from 10am-3pm, Sat, Sep 5, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store