1/1
Rodney M. Lyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Meaco Lyon, 53, of Williamsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, 28 August 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his life partner, Erica Donaldson; one daughter, Kiana Lyon, and two sons, Christopher Lyon, Darien Donaldson; two brothers, Steven Wilson, Timothy Lyon (Lakeesha); four sisters, Melissa Lyon, Reneé Brown (Kenneth), Barbara Lyon, and Kinesha Lyon (Jamal); and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and many caring friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 pm on Sun, Sep 6, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th ST., NN, VA 23607 with the Rev. Morris Randall officiating. Family and friends are to assemble at Cooke Bros. Funeral Home by 11:45 a.m. Viewing for Mr. Lyon will be held from 10am-3pm, Sat, Sep 5, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved