Roger Allen Oliver of Newport News, Virginia, passed away at home surrounded by family Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 70 after courageously battling cancer.
Roger is forever remembered by his wife Joyce Oliver; daughters Kendra Surber and Krystal Gill; sons-in-law Barry Surber and Justin Gill; and granddaughter Kayla Gill.
Full obituary with celebration of life and donation information may be viewed at https://www.vacremationsociety.com/obituary/roger-allen-oliver/
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019