Roger "Chi Chi" Gomez, 85, passed away unexpectedly due to an accident on Wednesday, October 10, 2019. He was born in Mexico, immigrated to the United States, and became a US Citizen. He was a long-time resident of Quinton, Virginia. He proudly served his country in the US Army where he also boxed on the Army team. He was a cancer survivor who loved to hunt, fish, golf, and play a good game of tick.
Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Grace; daughter, Trudy Mock (Kevin); and sons, Michael Welch (Dianne) and Kelly Chestnut (Monique); seven grandchildren, Prudence, Ryder, Sienna, Sage, Sofia, Sydney and Chloe; nieces, nephews and many others he lovingly considered family (Matt, Alex and others).
The family will receive friends and celebrate Roger's life from 6-8 pm on Monday, October 14th at Brookwoods Golf Club, 7325 Club Dr., Quinton, VA 23141. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution on Roger's behalf to the . Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019