Roger Glen Furgurson died Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was a native of Danville, Virginia and had been a resident of Williamsburg for 58 years.
Mr. Furgurson was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VA Tech). He retired from the Aviation Advanced Technology Directorate at Ft. Eustis.
Roger was always interested in aviation and was a flight instructor for a number of years. He was interested in birds and nature all of his life. Roger enjoyed playing the harmonica and was a member of a band that played music in various venues in the Williamsburg area.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Beulah (Bea) Orange Furgurson; and parents, Ernest B. Furgurson and Passie D. Furgurson. Survivors include his beloved children, Mark of Montvale, Virginia, Ann of Montrose, Colorado, and Neal of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren, Mark, Jr. (Karen), Jamie and Jacob; great grandchildren, Rebecca, Thomas and Kingston; and brother, Ernest B. (Pat) Furgurson, Jr. of Washington, D.C.
A service will be held Friday, February 28th at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg at 2pm with the visitation to follow beginning at 3pm. The gravesite service will be on Saturday, February 29th at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2020