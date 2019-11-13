Home

Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Roger Stuart Ludlow, 69, of Providence Forge, VA, formerly of Alexandria, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior November 10, 2019. He was a retired firefighter from Fairfax County who loved to hunt and spend time with family and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence "Sonny" Ludlow, and a sister, Sandy Ludlow. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Stuart Ludlow and Steven Edward Ludlow (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Dylan and Luke Ludlow.

A celebration of his life will be held 6 PM Friday, November 15th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM, just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www2.jdrf.org. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
