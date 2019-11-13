|
|
Roger Stuart Ludlow, 69, of Providence Forge, VA, formerly of Alexandria, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior November 10, 2019. He was a retired firefighter from Fairfax County who loved to hunt and spend time with family and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence "Sonny" Ludlow, and a sister, Sandy Ludlow. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Stuart Ludlow and Steven Edward Ludlow (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Dylan and Luke Ludlow.
A celebration of his life will be held 6 PM Friday, November 15th at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM, just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www2.jdrf.org. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019