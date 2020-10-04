Roger Wayne Dalton of Newport News, Virginia passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family on September 28, 2020. He was born in Sweatman, Mississippi in 1936 and was the son of Clarence and Marie Dalton, and brother to Herbert Dalton and Helen Hawkins.



He earned his B.S. Degree at Delta State University, and a master's degree at the University of Mississippi in Analytical Chemistry. He and his wife, Helen, moved to Cumberland, MD where he worked for Allegheny Ballistics Laboratory and later transferred to Port Ewen, NY. He was Head Quality Assurance Engineer in development of the second stage of the Polaris Missel. He designed commercial detonators and supported the Minute Man Program. He and his family later transferred to Pulaski, VA where he served as a Research Chemist at Radford Army Ammunition Plant, and as Project Manager of Research and Development of new propellant technology. He represented the US Government, US Army and Hercules Incorporated in the exchange of new technology with the Swiss government. He was a member of the National American Preparedness Association involving NATO countries. He presented numerous technical papers in support of joint Army, Navy, and Airforce analytical symposiums. He is a published chemist. He retired in 1995 where he and his wife moved to Newport News, VA in 1998.



While in Pulaski, he was very involved with his community. He was a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent at the First Baptist Church. He coached a High School boys' church basketball league at the YMCA. He was President of the Lion's Club, President of the Band Boosters Club of Pulaski County High School, and a member of the Toastmaster's Club. After moving to Newport News, he became a member of Saint Luke's United Methodist Church, and Kiln Creek Golf Club.



Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Knight Dalton, three daughters: Judy Dalton Harrell (Wayne) of Yorktown VA, Sandy Dalton Martin (Randy) of Roanoke VA, and Stacy Dalton Ramsey (Mark) of Hickory NC, six grandchildren: Dr. Ryan Harrell, Lindsey Harrell Hotmar, Heather Martin Tritsarolis, Laura Martin, Justin Ramsey, and Olivia Ramsey, and three great grandchildren: Max, Maverick and Brody.



Roger always recognized the importance of further education; therefore, he donated his body to the Virginia Anatomical Association to help those in medical research. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Rd, Yorktown, VA 23692 where Roger and Helen were members.



We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the medical staff of Riverside Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion they showed during his hospitalization.



