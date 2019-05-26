|
Roger Wayne Winkles, 49, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was an avid fisherman by trade who also enjoyed a good round of golf, tennis, and spending time with his many cherished family and friends. Roger is survived by his grandmother Mary Vick his parents Nadine and Cecil Winkles his son, Taylor; brother Michael (Amy) Winkles; nieces, Jamie Winkles (Kenny Morse) and Courtney (Ryan) Baggett; nephew, Austin Winkles; great-niece, Raylynne Baggett; great-nephews, Hunter Stingel and Myles Baggett; long-term friend and roommate, Joe Belangia; extended family and beloved dog, Panion.Roger's family and friends wish to thank Joe for everything he has done. He will be missed greatly.Funeral services will be held Wed. May 29 at 6pm located at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altemeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019