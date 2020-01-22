Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
3570 King William Avenue
West Point, VA
View Map
Roger Zigmont Staskiel

Roger Zigmont Staskiel Obituary
Roger Z. Staskiel, 72, of Barhamsville, VA passed away January 21, 2020. Roger was an outdoorsman enjoy gardening and working on his tractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents Z. Roger and Eva Staskiel and a sister Katherine Crump.

Roger is survived by his daughter Eva Marie Harper (Michael); a son Duane Staskiel (Andrea); a sister Margaret Mountcastle (Richard); a brother Mike Staskiel (Liz); four grandchildren McKayla, Jessica, Nathan, and Drew; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24th at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 3570 King William Avenue, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will follow in St. John of Kanti Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John of Kanti Cemetery Fund, 207 W. Euclid Blvd, West Point, VA 23181.

Tributes may be posted to www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020
