Roger Z. Staskiel, 72, of Barhamsville, VA passed away January 21, 2020. Roger was an outdoorsman enjoy gardening and working on his tractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents Z. Roger and Eva Staskiel and a sister Katherine Crump.
Roger is survived by his daughter Eva Marie Harper (Michael); a son Duane Staskiel (Andrea); a sister Margaret Mountcastle (Richard); a brother Mike Staskiel (Liz); four grandchildren McKayla, Jessica, Nathan, and Drew; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24th at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 3570 King William Avenue, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will follow in St. John of Kanti Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John of Kanti Cemetery Fund, 207 W. Euclid Blvd, West Point, VA 23181.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020