|
|
Age 69 passed March 23,2019 in his home after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Virginia Hudgins, brother Wayne Hudgins, sister Joyce Hudgins and his hero and granddaughter Allison Burr. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Threasa Hudgins, son Jason Hudgins (Michelle), daughter Jessica Snow, 3 children by marriage Branden, Brian and Benjamin Burr, one special granddaughter/daughter Sophia Burr and 12 grandchildren, sisters Bonnie Pittman (Mike), Maria McGee (Tim), his mother and father in law Bill and Geneva Deuell, the mother of his children Pat Hudgins, he will be truly missed by many family members and friends. Services as follows at Parklawn Funeral Home, visitation Tuesday 3-26, 6-8 pm, services Wenesday 3-27, 1 pm Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2019