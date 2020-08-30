1/1
Roland L. Scott
Roland Lee Scott, age 61, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Hampton, VA. He is survived by his wife, Angela Scott; his two daughters, April Cruz and Ebony Cruz; his three sons, Darrel Cruz, Delvan Reevey, Jr., and Cordell Moore Jr.; his five grandchildren; his three sisters, T'Nora Green-Doyle, Ellamae Jones and Elizabeth Lewis; his six brothers, Steven (Berna), Kevin, James, Randolph (Portia), Vernon and Kenneth; his special niece, Trina Brown, all of Hampton. Viewing will be held 2pm-7pm, August 31, 2020 at the Smith Brothers Funeral Home in Hampton. The service will be held 1pm, September 1, 2020 at the Fountain of Living Waters Church in Hampton. The interment will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

Full obituary available at smithbrothersfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
SEP
1
Service
01:00 PM
Fountain of Living Waters Church
SEP
1
Interment
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Torrey lamont gunter sr
Friend
