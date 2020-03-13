|
Roland William Charest, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 6, 1942 at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY to Leo and Mary Charest. Roland served three years in the Army from 1961 to 1964 and continued his service as a reservist until 1967. He worked most of his life as a supervisor for Bell Telephone Company, while also being a loving husband to his wife, Maryann who preceded him in death and a great father to his son, Kevin. He was a past grand knight and former district deputy of the Knights of Columbus and also a fourth-degree life member.
Roland is survived by his mother, Mary; son, Kevin; sisters, Dorothy Minton, Theresa Boneske, and Leona Solow and her husband, Dan; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and many loving extraordinary friends.
Roland "Dad" I will always love you and you will be missed greatly, your son, Kevin.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, in Newport News. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk.
The family would like to express our sincere thank you to the kind and caring staff at Virginia Oncology Associates and Bon Secours Hospice of St. Mary's Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to the , , or a .
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020