Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA
View Map
Rollie Morris Jett


1933 - 2019
Rollie Morris Jett Obituary
Rollie Morris Jett died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019.

'Morris' was born in Giles County, Tennessee on May 26, 1933. He graduated from Marshall County High School and moved to Newport News, Virginia to attend the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. After graduating the Apprentice School, he worked as a machinist for the Newport News Shipyard. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his duty time in Korea near the end of the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he continued his career as a machinist and also worked steadily in the construction industry.

Morris was a Christian and a member of the Church of Christ. He assisted in starting several congregations in a few states throughout his life and attended various local congregations. He supported mission work in several areas including Africa.

Morris was well known for his unmatched hospitality and his love of cooking. His penchant for making wonderful main dishes and delicious desserts was widely known and well sought after. He lovingly shared all this passion with family, friends, acquaintances and congregations far and wide. His baking skills will be truly missed.

Morris was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his loving and dedicated wife, Nancy Lillian Jett. He leaves behind a sister, Ruth Gilliam; sister-in-law, June Jett; brother, Jack Warren; three children, Glenn Jett, Dana Headden, Michael Jett (Kim); six grandchildren, Brandon Jett, Browning Headden (Deanna), Ashley Ferrell (Wayne), Caryn Martin (Josh), Rebecca Headden, Hailee Jett; seven great-grandchildren, Kasey Ferrell, Hunter Ferrell, Gavin McBee, Bentley Jett, Caragh Jett, Grady Headden, Lillian Martin; nephews, Kenny Jett, Mark Gilliam, Christopher Dickinson; nieces, Martha Garrett, Donna Young, Heather Woodson. His love for his family will be fondly cherished.

The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ, 6856 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 or Partners 4 Africa, P. O. Box 217, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35764. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
