A mother's love transcends time and space in life and deathI shared in your triumphs so excited they happenedI accepted your failures knowing that none of us are perfectI appreciated your efforts in all your many endeavorsI was honored to be your motherSome say you were God's advocateStrength and love in times of stormYou were a privilege to observeWith a heart so warm you touched my soulYou in all your young womanhoodYes, always I'll celebrate everyday of your lifeAlways I'll cherish every minute we spent togetherAlways I'll be proud that you were my daughterAlways I'll thank God that he created you for meForever you will be our sweet, quiet, smart…Shawnie BooIn Loving Memory,Mommy
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2019