Romie Lee Hall, born January 27, 1957, passed away on May 19, 2020 after a prolonged illness. A viewing for Mr Hall will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. A graveside service for Mr. Hall is schedule for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



