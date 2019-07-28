|
|
Ronald "Al" Allen, 80, joined his beloved wife, "Kit" on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT in 1938. Al was a 20 year veteran of the Unites States Air Force, where he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kit" Allen while stationed in England. After returning to the U.S, Al retired from Langley AFB and called Newport News home. Al was an avid bowler – he's probably having a chat with God about the lane conditions right now as we speak.
Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kit. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Steven Allen and his wife, Laurie; sister, Marlene Ferko; niece, Carol Tibor; nephew, Peter Paul Ferko; many lifelong friends as well as his friends and staff at York Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019