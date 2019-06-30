Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
his family home
Sunset Rd.
View Map
Ronald C. Gesiewski Obituary
Ronald C. Gesiewski, age 66, of Newport News, VA passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Stephanie Gesiewski; daughter Ashley Gesiewski; son Daniel Gesiewski; sisters Marlene Radcliffe and Linda Sawyer; and several nieces and nephews. The successful 30 year owner of A&R Plumbing, and lover of all things fishing, baseball, music, and travel lives on through those he leaves behind. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at his family home on Sunset Rd.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019
