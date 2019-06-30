|
|
Ronald C. Gesiewski, age 66, of Newport News, VA passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Stephanie Gesiewski; daughter Ashley Gesiewski; son Daniel Gesiewski; sisters Marlene Radcliffe and Linda Sawyer; and several nieces and nephews. The successful 30 year owner of A&R Plumbing, and lover of all things fishing, baseball, music, and travel lives on through those he leaves behind. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at his family home on Sunset Rd.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019