Ronald Charles Walker, born Feb. 25, 1953, of Toano, VA, passed away at his home on April 20, 2019.He was preceded in death by his father, Freeman Walker, Sr.; mother, Vivian Edwards; and brother, Michael R. Walker, Sr.Ronald served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War as a Transportation Management Coordinator. He was also a member of the America Legion Post 368 and the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge (Korea).He is survived by his wife, Aldena; son, Preston Palani (wife, Chemely); grandson, Joell Kealoha; honorary son, Ron J. Joshua, Sr.; siblings, Carolyn Walker (Henry), Diane Walker Williams (Stephen), Freeman Walker, Jr. (Velma), Debra Coley (Leonard), Clisher Harmon (Steven), Jeanine Carter (Warren).A visitation will be held on Friday, April 26 from 5:00 PM. To 7:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA where a funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 27 at 11 AM. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr., Williamsburg, VA.Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019
