Ronald D. "Grandy" Sloggie, 66, passed away at home on May 5, 2020. He was born in Copieque, NY on May 23, 1953 to David J. Sloggie and Norma Turner Sloggie. Ron was a long time native of Newport News, VA, graduating from Denbigh High School in 1971. He was an LSU alumni and his second home was Baton Rouge, LA. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Brooke Army Medical Center "BAMC" in Ft. Sam Houston, TX. He worked at the VA Medical Center in Hampton, VA, where he was a Cardiovascular Technologist Echo Tech and medical hero. Ron was an avid LSU Tigers fan, Saints fan and hot air balloon pilot. He was a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711 for many years. He enjoyed festivals, live music, dancing, grilling, boiling Louisiana seafood and frying turkeys, camping and boating; especially on the Amite and Chickahominy Rivers.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Sloggie; his daughters, Amy Crain (Scott) and Lauren Winters (Brian Sr.); his sons, Chris Drury (Christy) and Charlie Knuteson (Lyndsey); his grandchildren, Lillian, Cameron, Keara, Brian, Jr., Gracey and Kenly; two brothers, David Sloggie (Maureen) and Brian Sloggie; two sisters, Maudine Sandridge and Jannine Goetz (Greg); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711, 1711 Warwick Moose Lane, Newport News, VA 23606. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.