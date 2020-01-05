Home

Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Ronald Meeks
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
6470 Main Street
Gloucester, VA
Ronald Dean Meeks


1955 - 2019
Ronald Dean Meeks Obituary
Ronald Dean Meeks, 64, passed away December 19, 2019 surrounded by friends and family at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester. Ron was born in Lakewood, CA, served honorably in the U.S. Army for 17 years, worked in the Heating & Air Conditioning installation industry with Art Newsom Inc. for 18 years and then House Call Co. for three years.

Ron is survived by his wife Meredith Anne King Meeks, his brother Don Meeks, Don's wife Linda, and many friends and family.

Ron was a big Washington Redskins fan and never missed a game. He delighted in cooking up holiday meals, or heading out to the local buffet. Ron was very supportive of his family and friends and loved them dearly.

Memorial services for Ron will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2019, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6470 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061 with reception to follow.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020
