Ronald "Ron" Duane Hintz was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born June 3, 1933 in West Liberty, Iowa, he was the son of the late Cecil and Hilda Hintz.
Ron proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He achieved his bachelor's degree at East Carolina University and went on to pursue his Master of Education from the College of William and Mary. Ron was an educator at heart who began his teaching profession at Buckroe Junior HS and went on to establish his career in curriculum development at Fort Eustis where he retired as a training instructor.
Ron was blessed with a large and loving family. He was the devoted husband to the late Margaret Joyce Hintz whom he married on March 29, 1953. The couple became longtime residents of the Chickahominy Haven settling in Lanexa, Va where they raised their two sons.
He was a devoted Christian and an active member of The Gideons International who spent much of his time spreading God's word through prison ministry. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at York River Baptist church, most recently a member of Christ Community Church.
Ron was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed being at home watching a good football or basketball game and eating a homecooked meal, apple pie was one of his favorites. He also had a love for coaching, fishing, reading books, and making memories with his family. He will be remembered most for his kind spirit, gentle nature, and devoted love he had for his family.
He is survived by his son, Andy Hintz (Teresa) of Lanexa, Va; brothers, Larry Hintz (Marsha) and Bob Hintz (Jean); grandchildren, Brooke Hedges (Brock), Angela Cassel (Andrew), Nicole Mode, Cory Hintz and Colton Hintz; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great greatgrandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hintz; son, Wayne Hintz; brother, Jim Hintz; granddaughter, Megan Hintz.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Monday, July 27th at Peninsula Memorial Park. Service will be officiated by Randy Garner. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Ron's honor to The Gideons International (gideons.org/donate
) or Christ Community Church in Toano (christcommunity-church.com/giving
). Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.