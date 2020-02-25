Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Ronald E. Creech

Ronald E. Creech Obituary
Ronald E. Creech passed away peacefully, at the age of 81, in Flagler Beach, FL on February 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Helen and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sheryl, his sons, Ronald and Jeffrey, his sister, Sonya, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2020
