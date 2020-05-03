Ronald Earl Stafford
Ronald Earl Stafford, 84, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on April 28, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Glenn and Sylvia Stafford. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired as a Nuclear Analyst from Newport News Shipyard.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Joan A. Stafford; two daughters, Wendy J. Howard and husband, Richard, of Chesapeake and Gail L. Willsie and husband, Brett, of Fredricksburg, VA; granddaughter, Gaelyn N. Everhart of Spotsylvania County, VA; two grandsons, Jordan P. Willsie of Fredricksburg, VA and Adam L. Howard of Chesapeake; and a sister, Teresa Johnston and husband, Brice, of Florida.

A Celebration of Ronald's Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Norfolk at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
