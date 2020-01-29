Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
Ronald Eddie (Ron) Fox


1946 - 2020
Newport News - Ronald (Ron) Eddie Fox,73, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born October 29, 1946 in Carbondale, Il. Ron received his B.S. degree in Business Management. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and retired from the US Army after 20 years of both Active Duty and Reserves as a Major. He retired as a commercial airline pilot after 22 years. Ron learned to fly at age 16 and was also a helicopter pilot. He was an avid sailor and cyclist and a world traveler, visiting all continents except Antarctica and all 50 U.S. states. Ron was an entrepreneur, a man who could fix anything, and a local "ROMEO". Ron is survived by his daughters; Christina Fox Kabachinski and her husband Christopher of Winter Park, FL, and Jennifer Fox of Williamsburg, VA and his VERY loved granddaughter; Landon Elissa Kabachinski. He is also survived by his sisters; Sandra Ascherl of Marquette IL, Brenda Millinger and her husband Keith of The Villages, Fl, and Kelly Jo Heath of Perkin, IL, many nieces and nephews, and his ex-wife Ruth Fox. A Bon Voyage Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Donations may be made to the support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
