Ronald Frank O'Berry, 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Herbert Frank O'Berry and Elsie Barlow O'Berry. He is survived by his son Nathan B. O'Berry (Christina); sister, Arlene R. O'Berry; nieces, Carol O. Lankford (Neil) and Sandra O. Frost (Bobby); one great niece; three great nephews; and a Granddog Bean. He was also preceded in death by his brother Allen R. O'Berry. Ronnie was a devout Christian, former deacon, Sunday School teacher and Usher at Central Hill Baptist Church. He was a proud father and family man. He served as a Vice President with Virginia Farm Bureau, was a former member of the Board of Southern States Cooperative, and was known as a helping neighbor and friend to many. Throughout his life he was a proud farmer, who always remained strong and faithful to his beliefs. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 3 p.m. in Central Hill Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Central Hill Baptist Church, 10270 Central Hill Rd, Windsor, VA 23487. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019