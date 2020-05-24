Yorktown - Ronald Gene Todhunter passed away May 11, 2020. He was born in Rockford, Illinois on August 23, 1939 to Everett and Fairy Todhunter. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Fairy and his bother Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Nancy and their three sons; Eric (Bonnie), Brett (Janice), and Barry (Jamie). He is also survived by five grandchildren Davis, Sydney, Hana, Samantha, and Daniel. He joined the United States Air force a year after graduating from Winnebago High School in 1957 serving his country for the next 20 years. During his career he did several tours overseas in Southeast Asia and received numerous awards and citations. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Ron spent the majority of his post Air Force career as a contractor for NASA. Ron was a creative and inventive man always tinkering to discover a new or better way to do something. During his tenure supporting NASA he was instrumental in the development of a Self-Calibrating Electromagnetic Flaw Detector that used Eddy Currents to locate flaws and cracks within sheet metal. It was recognized in 1994 at one of the top 100 most significant technologies of the year receiving the R&D 100 Award and the Federal Laboratory Consortium Award of Merit in 1996. His work in the development of this technology was cited by NASA and recognized as being of significant value to the advancement of the space and aeronautical activities of NASA. After 19 years as a NASA Contractor Ron left to venture out on his own as a small business man in semi-retirement. Retirement did not mean slowing down for Ron. He continued to be active with his church, staying in touch and talking with family and long-time friends, as well as his regular outings at the gun range. A celebration of life will be held at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 315 Harris Grove Lane, Yorktown, Virginia at 10 AM, Thursday, 28 May 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store