Out thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Praying for you. Pam and David Mitchell
Ronald "Ron" James Whitley, 67, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Farmville, NC, he has been a resident of Hampton for over 40 years. He was a beloved sales manager of Robert's Furniture and Mattress in Hampton where he worked over 25 years. He was a die hard Redskins fan. He loved them even when they lost. His favorite saying for them was "There's always next year".
Ron served in the US Army for 4 years. He was also widely known for his love of music and his faith in God. He played guitar for the band "Southland" in shows up and down the east coast. He also played with the music ministries of Restoration Church, Bethel Temple and Liberty Baptist Church. It was through that ministry he became known as "Ron Prazn".
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Cromer and Mickey Whitley; and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teri; children David, Dee, Dawn (Cody) and Jamie; sisters, Kaye (Tyler) and Brenda (Ty) and six grandchildren.
A celebration of Ron's life will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.