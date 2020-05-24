Teri and family, Im so sorry for your loss of your precious husband, father, and brother.

He was a wonderful person. I actually met him at Roberts while buying a china hutch. He was very attentive and caring in helping me order the perfect one. Such a kind and patient gentleman. Im sure he was loved by so many people he crossed paths with through work and his ministry in music.

I will continue to keep you close in my prayers as I have been during his illness.

Sending you love.

Ree

Ree Wood

Friend