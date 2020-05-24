Ronald J. Whitley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Ron" James Whitley, 67, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Farmville, NC, he has been a resident of Hampton for over 40 years. He was a beloved sales manager of Robert's Furniture and Mattress in Hampton where he worked over 25 years. He was a die hard Redskins fan. He loved them even when they lost. His favorite saying for them was "There's always next year".

Ron served in the US Army for 4 years. He was also widely known for his love of music and his faith in God. He played guitar for the band "Southland" in shows up and down the east coast. He also played with the music ministries of Restoration Church, Bethel Temple and Liberty Baptist Church. It was through that ministry he became known as "Ron Prazn".

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Cromer and Mickey Whitley; and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teri; children David, Dee, Dawn (Cody) and Jamie; sisters, Kaye (Tyler) and Brenda (Ty) and six grandchildren.

A celebration of Ron's life will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
May 23, 2020
Terry
Out thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Praying for you. Pam and David Mitchell
David and Pam Mitchell
Friend
May 23, 2020
He was my friends brother and she loves him so much. I met him once at a musical event. Be strong Kaye and I love you!
Pamela Newton
Friend
May 23, 2020
Ron played guitar with Global Praise Ministries for years. He was excellent at his craft and above all faithful. Well done good and faithful servant. Worship in His presence until we all gather with you around His throne.
Chrysan Ashworth
Friend
May 23, 2020
Ron played guitar with Global Praise Ministries for years. He was excellent at his craft and above all faithful. Well done good and faithful servant. Worship in His presence until we all gather with you around His throne.
Chrysan Ashworth
Friend
May 23, 2020
Ronnie was one of the first people I met after getting stationed at LAFB. Ronnie also helped me get my first job after the AF. Prayers to all of his family, you will be missed.
Bob Beil
Friend
May 22, 2020
Ron was a good friend in the band NSA. I cherish the time we played together with the other band members. Fantastic musician. My heart is broken. My prayers to all of the family
John Johnston
Friend
May 22, 2020
I was so blessed to have you as my dad. You taught David and I that love is always the answer. Words cannot express my sadness that the music has stopped for now. We find comfort in knowing you are with Jesus. I love you, dad.
Dee Fortier
May 22, 2020
Jeff and I always enjoyed our time spent with you and Ronnie 30+ years ago. We are so sad to hear of his passing. He was always so kind and friendly. You and your family are in our thought Teri.
Lorraine Lindsay Watkins
Friend
May 22, 2020
We give our condolences to family and friends. May God give strength and peace at this bereavement time. Blessings.......
Alesia Ellis-Fuller
Friend
May 21, 2020
Ron was a very special man. He loved everyone and never met a stranger. Ron I will always love you thank you for 36 years together.
Teri Whitley
May 21, 2020
Prayers for all the family.
Sue Jernigan
Friend
May 21, 2020
Teri and family, Im so sorry for your loss of your precious husband, father, and brother.
He was a wonderful person. I actually met him at Roberts while buying a china hutch. He was very attentive and caring in helping me order the perfect one. Such a kind and patient gentleman. Im sure he was loved by so many people he crossed paths with through work and his ministry in music.
I will continue to keep you close in my prayers as I have been during his illness.
Sending you love.
Ree
Ree Wood
Friend
May 21, 2020
Always enjoyed seeing Ronnie playing his guitar in the praise team at Liberty. So sorry for your loss. With sympathy from Mr. and Mrs. Godwin.
Beverly Godwin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved