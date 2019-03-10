Ronald "Buddy" James Williams, Jr., 59, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born in Trenton, NJ and had been a Peninsula resident for the past 42 years.Buddy was very accomplished as a self-employed builder of custom homes both locally and on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and Royal Stag Hunt Club in New Kent County.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Betty Williams. He is survived by his fiancée, Vicki Beard of Newport News; a son, Jamie Wilkins of Hampton; a daughter, Jessica White of Gloucester; two brothers, Doug Williams of Toano, and Frank Williams of Newport News; three sisters, Veronica Bruce of Williamsburg, Donna Mickelberg of Newport News and Elizabeth Price of New Kent County; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church by the Rev. Patrick Baffour-Akoto. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peninsula SPCA. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary