Ronald Keith Suttle was born on February 14, 1951, in Newport News to the late Eunice R. Suttle and William "Billy" Suttle. Ronnie (aka Keith or Ron) passed away unexpectedly at Riverside Hospital on March 20, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 69 years old.
After graduating from Denbigh High School in 1969, Ronnie studied Chemistry at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana for two years. It was during his second year at NSU that he met and married the love of his life, Stephanie Jo Lord, a freshman from Abbeville, Louisiana that was pursuing a Sociology degree. They returned to Virginia in 1971 to make a home and raise a family.
Sergeant R. K. Suttle retired from the Newport News Police Department in 2005 after 33 years of public service to the residents of Newport News. For the first decade of his career, Ronnie worked as many part-time jobs as he could find, fished every body of water he could get access to, hunted squirrel, turkey, and deer, dressed and packaged the fish and game to sustain his family during those years when his City salary alone did not cover basic living expenses for his family of four.
Luckily, he was blessed with innate mechanical reasoning abilities and performed machine maintenance chores himself. He could install, troubleshoot, and fix any small and large appliance. He had enough construction experience to build fences, design and build garage additions, storage sheds, docks, install windows and doors. He built VW beetles from boxes of engine parts, and mismatched autobody parts to provide the family with a second car.
After retirement, Ronnie spent more quality time with the family and teaching grandchildren, many of the necessary life skills that had served their parents so well. He outfitted his shop for woodworking, made a number of pieces for the family including a ball and claw coffee table. He took his high scores from the NNPD shooting range and began long-range target and varmint shooting. When he tired of working with wood, he converted his woodshop to a machine shop and added gunsmithing to his list of hobbies. His NNPD assignments and post-retirement interests varied but his dedication to law enforcement was as constant as his unwavering commitment to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Stephanie Suttle; daughter, Rachel Eichner (Michael); son, Brian Suttle; sisters, Bonnie Jordan and Sue Holladay; four grandchildren, Connor, Brooke, Zachary, and Avery; uncle, Raymond Suttle, Sr. (Grace); nieces, Dawn Majors (Steve) and Emily Koye (David); nephew, Ryan Holladay (Amie); many cousins; extended family in Kentucky, Texas and Louisiana; close friends John D. Williams III (Celia), Jody Brock, Rick Pittinger (Adrienne) and Kay Chrissie.
Ronnie did not have the coronavirus (COV19), but during this world-wide pandemic, his family supports the need to protect the wellbeing of the community. Accordingly, a private memorial service was held for immediate family members on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST in the chapel at Peninsula Funeral Home, and the memorial was live-streamed on the web. John D. Williams officiated the memorial service. Burial was private.
The family asks those wishing to honor Ron's life donate in his name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation online at www.tunneltotowers.org
.
Arrangements were handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.