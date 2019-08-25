Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Ronald Kirk Davis Obituary
Ronald Kirk Davis, 71, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Wilson, NC and moved to Newport News in 1952. He graduated from Newport News High School in 1968 where he was an All Star football player and played American Legion baseball. He retired from Bowditch Ford.

Kirk is survived by his sister, Mary Davis Dolan of Newport News and his nieces, Patricia D. Ogle (John) of Saluda, VA and Shannon Davis of Orlando, FL.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019
