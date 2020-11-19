1/1
Ronald L. Lassiter Sr.
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, God called our beloved Ronald Leroy Lassiter, Sr., to everlasting rest. A Homegoing Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Facebook Livestream will be available for this service. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 105 Selby Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. Full obituary and condolences can be posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 19, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2001.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
