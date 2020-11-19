On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, God called our beloved Ronald Leroy Lassiter, Sr., to everlasting rest. A Homegoing Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Facebook Livestream will be available for this service. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 105 Selby Lane, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. Full obituary and condolences can be posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com