Ronald Young
More Obituaries for Ronald Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Young


1950 - 2020
Ronald L. Young Obituary
Ronald Lee Young, 69, died Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Stanford, KY, he was a longtime Hampton resident where he served in the Fire Department for more than thirty years, beginning as a volunteer and retiring as a Professional Captain in 2003. He spent several years coaching Phoebus Little League.

Ronnie enjoyed hunting in the mountains with his best friend Doogie Earhart and telling stories about the glory days in the fire department. The last six years of his life were the happiest, spending time with Savannah and Landon who loved their papa very much. Ronnie loved his family very much and always said he fought to stay strong for his wife who spent many years caring for him.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Corrine Sanzo Young; two daughters, Veronica Young Drew and husband Chris; and Erica Bumgardner; three grandchildren, Savannah and Landon Drew and Lexi Bumgardner; a sister, Debra Chambers; and many other relatives including a special sister-in-law, Betty Barefoot.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.rhaydensmith.com for updated service information.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
