Such an amazing man who was the true definition of laid back and content. It was very rare to see him upset. Grand daddy Ronnie was a man who didn’t have to be many things but took pride in being so... such as a step father to many and A grandfather to many more. He vowed to take on a huge family the day he married bam bam and I am so glad he did. I never doubted the way he loved me as a grand daughter and I always knew I could go to him for love and support. My fondest memories will always be having to run into my grand parents house and find a blanket FAST cause even in the summer there was frost on the windows haha and how we always joked about the twins in his belly. Thank you Ronnie for always being the man you didn’t have to be. I will forever be grateful for having you in my life I love you and you be missed dearly.

Jackie wacky

Grandchild