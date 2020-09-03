Ronald Lee Weber, "Ronnie", 84, passed into the arms of Jesus on September 1st with his loving family by his side.



Ron was the only child of the late Richard Thomas Weber and Margaret Elliott Weber.



A 1954 graduate of Hampton High School, Ron played basketball and baseball there. Following high school, he attended Fork Union Military Academy as a post-graduate for one year where he played basketball and baseball. He then attended Virginia Tech where he played basketball before entering the NASA Apprentice School from which he graduated in 1963 and was employed by NASA from 1957 until his retirement in 1992. Ron served his country in the Virginia National Guard.



Ron played semi-pro baseball for the Hampton Royals in the Tri-County League around 1955 before he joined the Fox Hill Major League Fast Pitch Softball Team for whom he played 1st base until 1984, and then managed the team for the 1985 season before retiring.



Always an avid golfer, Ron was recognized for a hole-in-one at Cypress Point Country Club in Virginia Beach in September 1989.



Ron was a devoted family man. The family knew him as Gramps. He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Huff Weber, their two sons, Darrell and his wife Carrie, Kevin and his dear friend, Diane; 5 grandchildren: Joseph Sitnic, Ronald Scott Weber, Garrett Hall, Emma Hall (deceased), Brittany Diaz; 2 great grandchildren: Tyler Weber and Isabella Taylor; an aunt, Virginia Hoover Huggett of Poquoson and five first cousins.



Ron and Charlotte celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last April 18th. They were faithful members of St. John's Episcopal Church where they were altar flower deliverers for shut-ins and special occasions.



The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton on Friday evening, September 4th from 6:00 to 7:30pm. Social distancing and masks are required.



A private funeral service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Hampton, officiated by The Reverend Samantha Vincent-Alexander.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Queens Way, Hampton, 23669 or Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Ave., Hampton 23661.



