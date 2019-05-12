|
July 26, 1953-May 7, 2019 On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Ronald Lee Williams departed this life, the son of the late Lawrence and Sadie Williams. "Ron Lee" was a 1972 graduate of Hampton High, Virginia State University and a Navy Veteran. He retired from the Durham, N.C. school system after over 25 years of teaching. A funeral service will be held at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home 2502 Hwy 55 Durham, N.C. 27713 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a graveside service/interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens 155 Butler Farm Rd. Hampton, VA 23666 on May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019