Ronald M. Lukoschek went to his wife's side on Monday, January 28, 2019. Ron was born in Berlin, Germany in 1935 to Max and Elli Lukoschek. Ron married Agnes Ortmanns in 1959 before going on the adventure of many lifetimes that spanned five continents. Ron is pre-deceased by his parents Max and Elli and his dear wife and friend, Agnes.Ron and Agnes will be missed by Ron's brother Bernhardt Lukoschek and partner, Margaret Mason of Miramar, FL and sister, Dagmar and husband, Hubert Hendriks of Herzogenrath, Germany; Ron and Agnes' children Knut Lukoschek and fiancée Caridad Yoanka Lopez Hernandez and Rainer Lukoschek and wife Jill Prettyman-Lukoschek and grandson, Max Lukoschek as well as many family members spread throughout Germany and the US.Ron was a brewmaster and retired from Anheuser-Busch in 1997. He enjoyed an eventful career around the world. Ron and Agnes made many friendships in their travels that they maintained throughout their lives. After having seen the world and coming to Williamsburg in 1987, they never left.Ron and Agnes were a great couple who enjoyed cooking together, travelling, and spending time with their family, be it on the many trips to Germany or on trips around the US. When Ron immigrated to the US, he earned his pilot's license and began his love for flying and aviation. Once he settled in Williamsburg he renewed his passion and began flying from Williamsburg Jamestown Airport to destinations all around the Eastern Shore spending many countless hours drilling holes in the sky. The family wishes to thank the many friends and family at Anheuser-Busch that meant so much to Ron and Agnes. We want to thank the medical team, especially the nurses, of the 5th floor at Riverside Regional Medical Center of Newport News for their care and compassion. We, also, wish to thank the great caring, comforting, and loving team at Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg during Ron's final hours. We couldn't have done it without you.Finally, the family wishes to thank the many friends and extended family at Waypoint Seafood & Grill who made Ron's Thursday's and Friday's unforgettable.Ron's ashes will be returned to the sea in a private ceremony. A celebration of Ron and Agnes' life will be held at a later date.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary