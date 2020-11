Ronald Raymond Hafer, 85, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Ronald was a 20-year retired U.S. Army veteran and avid cyclist.



Ronald is survived by his sons, Robert Hafer and wife, Audrey, Wayne Hafer and wife, Katie, and Dale Hafer and wife, Ramona; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



The family is having a private Memorial Service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to "The Mennowood Foundation" at 13030 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602, in memory of Ronald Hafer. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store