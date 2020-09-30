Ronald S. Bunch, Jr., "Chubby", passed away at the age of 77 lovingly surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Sentara CarePlex in Hampton, VA, after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.
Ronald was born in Edenton, NC, on December 17, 1942. Years of fishing, hunting and working the land on the farm gave him an appreciation for nature and a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children. As time went by, Ronald was better known as Chubby. He graduated from John A. Holmes High School, and later became a proud graduate of the Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding. After 36 years of service, Chubby retired from the shipyard. Then, his days were spent keeping his yard and garden beautiful, and sharing his vegetables with everyone. Above all, Chubby enjoyed building memories with family, especially his grandsons. He loved watching them play in the sandbox Papa built them or in the dirt in Papa's garden, and taking them fishing and go-cart riding. He also appreciated the special times he spent with his son, Ronnie,
working in the yard and garden, and going back home to NC to cut wood.
Preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Stella Bunch and his sister Lorene Hare. Survivors include Chubby's loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn (Woodley); his children, Kathryn Knowles (David), Beth Berry (Andy), and Ronnie Bunch; his grandchildren, Jonathan Knowles and his wife Kaylie, and their son, Allwyn, and Drew and Matthew Berry. In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Lois Bryant and Charlotte Bunch, and many other close family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all, especially his lifelong friend, Kenny Kurtz.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scott Kruger and nurse Farah for their extra loving care and attention. We are also very grateful for the care given by the other doctors and nurses at Sentara CarePlex.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Clark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Sentara Brock Cancer Center Healing Garden (https://sentarabrockcancercenter.com/giving/
), or any charity.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith.