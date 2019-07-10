Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Ronald Thomas
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Ronald Thomas


1951 - 2019
Ronald Thomas Obituary
Ronald O'Neil Thomas, affectionately known as "Mouse", died on July 5, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by brothers, Meredith Alandas and Larry Steven and sister, Lynette T. Braxton. He is survived by his brother, Charles Douglas Crawford; aunt, Florence C. Bryant of Charlottesville, and Otelia Redman of Silver Spring, MD. Ronald also leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Carol B. Thomas; son, Kevin M. Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Noon, July 12, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Watch service online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019
